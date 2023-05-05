FC Bayern: Rummenigge complains that Beckenbauer’s appreciation is too low

Franz Beckenbauer’s health is not particularly good. The legend of German football has retired. Now a friend speaks up. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes that the DFB should be more appreciative.

Dhe former Bayern boss and ex-national player Karl-Heinz Rummenigge would like a greater appreciation of Franz Beckenbauer’s services to German football, especially on the part of the German Football Association. Rummenigge told the news portal “t-online” that the 77-year-old Beckenbauer should be “received the status he deserves”.

Beckenbauer became world champion as a player and as a coach: “He belongs in the “Top of the Tops” category that has ever existed in football,” argued Rummenigge: “You can’t overestimate his life’s work for German football. Accordingly, the DFB should also pay tribute to them.”

Beckenbauer has largely withdrawn from the public eye for several years, also because of health problems. In November he said in an interview with “Bunte”: “I had a so-called eye attack in one eye. Unfortunately, I can’t see anything on the right. I can handle that. And I have to be careful with my heart.”

Rummenigge is still in regular contact with his longtime companion at FC Bayern Munich and the German national team. Beckenbauer lives in Salzburg. Last year, Rummenigge was a guest of the football “Kaiser” in a Champions League game of FC Bayern at Red Bull Salzburg together with Uli Hoeneß and Paul Breitner.

He still has a wonderful relationship with Beckenbauer, as well as with Uli and Paul. We really admire Franz Beckenbauer,” said Rummenigge. Beckenbauer is a person who deserves a lot of respect, “because he radiates it so naturally,” said Rummenigge. Beckenbauer brought the 2006 World Cup to Germany. Later there were allegations of corruption surrounding the award by the world association Fifa, which also had a lasting impact on the relationship between the DFB and Beckenbauer.