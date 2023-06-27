Home » 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Zafferana Etnea (CT)
3.1 magnitude earthquake near Zafferana Etnea (CT)

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today Wednesday 28 June 2023 at 00:12 a shock of magnitude 3.1 was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 2.8 km. The epicenter was…

