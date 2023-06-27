Home » In the age of AI, how much will humans still count in the company?
In the age of AI, how much will humans still count in the company?

How important is the human component in this period of very strong innovation in the company? This is the focus of the new edition dell’Open Innovation Summit, the annual event organized by Digital Magics to be held at St. Vincent in the province of Aosta next Friday and Saturday.

At the event, which by now represents the reference institutional appointment for the world of Tech and Innovation, representatives of the highest levels of institutions, the mass media, entrepreneurship, research, of the academic world and also of hacking will confront each other on the current context and future prospects of innovation, placing “man” and the “ethics” of relationships at the center of the debate. The appointment will be characterized, among other things, by an ever greater interactivity between partners, speakers and the public with moments of networking, speed dating and fishbowl meetings.

The twentieth birthday

“2023 is an important year for us, Digital Magics turns 20 and this edition of the Open Innovation Summit embodies a large part of the spirit that has brought us here: passion, the search for talent and attention to people”, he commented the executive president of Digital Magics, Marco Gay. “Celebrating this milestone by putting the person at the center – he added – is the direction that we are convinced innovative technologies, which are the heart of our acceleration programs and our startups, must have in order to talk concretely about the future. Human intelligence will be the pillar to make artificial intelligence the protagonist of a new digital humanism”.

