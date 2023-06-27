Home » New cholesterol-lowering therapy reduces heart attack risk – Medicine
A new anti-cholesterol therapy based on bempedoic acid has been shown to reduce the risk of heart attack and cardiovascular disease by 39%. This is indicated by the data presented at the American Diabetes Association conference and published in Jama, the journal of the American Medical Association. The therapy was approved for marketing in 2020 in the United States as an alternative to statins for cholesterol reduction.

The study was conducted on 4,206 patients, some of whom were at cardiac risk for various factors and others who had already had heart events and disorders. After six months of experimentation, the volunteers who took the drug showed a reduction in ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol of 23.2% and a 22.7% decrease in inflammation markers. Overall, the risks of heart disease and death were 39% lower, the article reads.

The bempedoic acid-based treatment was approved in 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration, albeit with the caveat that the new pill was not as effective as statins, drugs not tolerated by many due to the side effect of muscle pain. The newly published data now indicate that bempedoic acid is an effective alternative to statins.

