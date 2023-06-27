High temperature warning! Local areas such as Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei may reach 40°C!Air conditioners are sold out. Dealers: Workers are in short supply and have to wait a few days to install the order_Dongfang Fortune Net

hot! hot! hot!

According to the Central Meteorological Observatory, the Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature yellow warning at 06:00 on June 27: It is expected that during the daytime on June 27, there will be high temperature weather of 35-36°C in eastern North China, Huanghuai, Fenwei Plain, Xinjiang, and Sichuan Basin. Among them, Beijing, Tianjin, most of Hebei, northern and western Shandong, central and northern Henan, Guanzhong of Shaanxi, southeastern and central Sichuan Basin, northeastern Yunnan, and eastern Xinjiang have the highest temperature of 37-39°C.The central part of Hebei, the southeastern part of Beijing, and the western part of Tianjin can reach above 40°C.

Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the high temperature in North China and other places will decrease. But from June 30 to July 1, the high temperature will develop and intensify again. The recent high temperature in the north, need to pay attention to heatstroke. In the coming week, which cities will continue to experience the “baked” experience? Take a look at the firepower list and high temperature check-in calendar of the big northern cities. Is your “flame” value full?

Local areas such as Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei may reach 40°C

According to a report from China Weather Network on June 27, yesterday, the high temperature in North China and the Huanghuai area continued to decrease, and the heat eased; The first high temperature day this year, the last time there was a high temperature in the local area was May 24, 2019.

Today, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Henan, Shandong, and Shaanxi Guanzhong will generally have high-temperature weather. The highest temperature in many places will reach above 37°C, and locally may reach around 40°C. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the high temperature in North China and other places will decrease. However, from June 30 to July 1, the high temperature will develop and intensify again.Beijing and other places may suffer another 40°C hot weather.

At the same time, the minimum temperature in some parts of the north will also rise. On June 28, 29, and July 2, the local minimum temperature in southern Hebei, Henan, and northwestern Shanxi will reach about 30°C, and the minimum temperature in Zhengzhou, Jinan, Tianjin and other cities It may also reach 28°C or higher. It is unbearably hot during the day, and it is not cool in the morning and evening, so pay attention to heatstroke prevention.

The high temperature in the south will also rise. For example, Hangzhou may usher in high temperature around the 28th, and Fuzhou may experience continuous high temperature in the next week. Even if the high temperature is not reached, the highest temperature in many places in the south of the Yangtze River and South China is 33-34 ℃. Coupled with the high humidity, the body feels rather stuffy.

There are four reasons for the high temperature in the north

According to a Beijing Daily report on the 24th, Zhang Fanghua, chief forecaster of the National Meteorological Center, introduced four main causes of this round of high temperature in the north:

From June 21, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region will be controlled by a strong heating mass, and the impact will last for a long time;

Under the control of the high-pressure ridge, the sky in North China is clear and cloudless, without cloud cover, and the radiation warming is more powerful, which promotes the warming;

The summer solstice has just entered the solar term, the days are long, and the long-term sunshine is conducive to the appearance and maintenance of high temperature;

Low air humidity and dry weather are also conducive to rising temperatures.

Zhou Bing, chief expert on climate services at the China Meteorological Administration, said that to some extent, the direct connection between the high temperature in the north and El Niño is not obvious. However, it also affects the high pressure system in the westerly belt by affecting the East Asian monsoon and East Asian tide, bringing high temperature weather. Therefore, the high temperature in Beijing and other places is also an indirect response to El Niño to some extent.

Zhou Bing introduced that for northern cities, the National Meteorological Center predicts that there will be two more obvious high temperature processes in North China, East China and other places in early and mid-July. After entering late July, North China and other places will usher in the North China rainy season, which may alleviate the high temperature in the north.

The high temperature of 40 ℃ makes the air conditioner sell out

According to a report by Times Finance on the 27th, Hebei Gree dealer Lao Zhao told reporters that under the continuous high temperature, the sales of air conditioners have increased significantly, resulting in insufficient installation force. Consumers have to wait 4-5 days after purchase before the installer can come to the door. “The Beijing-Tianjin region has experienced high temperatures recently, and the sales of air conditioners have risen compared with previous years. The demand for the main sales models has indeed increased significantly.” The relevant person in charge of Gree said in an interview.

According to the report of Aoweiyun.com, this year’s air conditioner market can be described as “high-speed and stable, and a ride away from the dust”. During the 6.18 period, the omni-channel retail sales of air conditioners were 11.95 million units, a year-on-year increase of 35.9%, and the sales volume was 41.1 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 38%. . For practitioners, 2022 is a rare year for air-conditioning, and this momentum will continue in 2023. Li Huan, a home appliance merchant in Qingdao, said with emotion: “A few years ago, the industry felt that it was coming to an end, but it is much better now.”

“Air conditioners are selling well, and the market is very good this year.” Li Huan told Times Finance. As a coastal city, Qingdao generally gets hotter later than inland cities. In previous years, the peak sales period of air conditioners was in July. It’s starting to sell out.

He mentioned that consumers are picky and picky when buying air conditioners in May, tending to buy cheaper ones, and are willing to pay more to buy them in June.

Original title: High temperature warning! Local areas such as Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei may reach 40°C!The air conditioner is sold out, the dealer: workers are in short supply, and the order will take a few days to install

