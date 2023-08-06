Home » 3.5 magnitude earthquake between Caltanissetta and Palermo
3.5 magnitude earthquake between Caltanissetta and Palermo

3.5 magnitude earthquake between Caltanissetta and Palermo

1′ OF READING PALERMO – An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was registered at 6:34 in Sicily, between the provinces of Caltanissetta and Palermo. According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a hypocenter at a depth of seven kilometers and an epicenter at a kilometer from the Nissena Villalba…

