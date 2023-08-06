The tax delegation is law: definitive ok from the Chamber. How taxes change

The tax delegation is law: definitive ok from the Chamber. New Irpef, fewer penalties, tax-free thirteenth: what changes

The bill enabling the government for the tax reform And law. The definitive go-ahead came from the Chamber of the Camera. The votes in favor were 184, 85 the opposite. All the majority groups voted in favor, the oppositions (Pd, M5S, Avs and +Europe) against, except Action-Iv. The proclamation of the result of the vote was underlined by a long applause from the Fdi deputies. The fiscal delegation is the framework with the principles and criteria for the revision of the tax systemwhich the government will now have to translate, within the next 24 months, into regulations with specific legislative decrees.

“This is a page that will stay in history of our Italy, a positive page because despite the differences in position it saw us all contribute to the final result. Compared to the Draghi delegation, this was born from listening, a significant difference”. The tax reform rapporteur said Alberto Gusmeroli (Lega).

The bill consists of 23 items, distributed in five titles. Here are the main contents of the provision. They are reduced 4 personal income tax rates. A revision and gradual reduction of the tax is envisaged: the first step is to switch to three rates, the final objective is the single rate. Then there will be less tax on thirteenths. For employees, the initial hypothesis of an incremental flat tax is skipped, in its place a preferential taxation is introduced on overtime, bonuses and productivity bonuses. Also, comes the two-year preventive agreement for VAT numbers and SMEs. In practice, the taxman will calculate the amount due for income tax purposes for the following two years: whoever accepts will not have any disputes about personal income tax and will be certain of how much he must pay. Instead, VAT must be paid.

