Original title: Three Chinese characters were found on the stone wall of Qingwatai in South Korea. Experts said that “further research is required”

According to South Korea’s YTN TV station report on January 4, after a four-month inspection of the Blue House by the South Korean cultural relics department, some cultural relics from the Goryeo or Joseon Dynasty were found, and Chinese characters were also found on the stone wall. The news triggered a rush of reports from various South Korean media.

Archaeological experts said that cultural relics, including pottery and tiles, were found at eight locations in the Blue House. In addition, Chinese characters were found in 3 places on the wall, including “ying” and “training”.

The word “Xun” is engraved on the stone wall of Qingwatai. (Department of Cultural Heritage of Korea)

Archaeological experts also said that it is necessary to conduct further research on the historical value of the above-mentioned archaeological discoveries through precise investigations.

The word “Ying” is engraved on the stone wall of Qingwatai. (Department of Cultural Heritage of Korea)

Pottery and tiles found inside the Blue House. (Department of Cultural Heritage of Korea)

The Blue House of Korea was built in the Sukjong period of Goryeo, and it was originally the palace of the Goryeo Dynasty. Since the resignation of South Korea’s presidents after the founding of the country did not end well in the end, some people have always questioned the Cheong Wa Dae’s “feng shui problem”. In May 2022, after Yin Xiyue took office as the president of South Korea, he moved the office out of the Blue House and opened the Blue House to the public.

Blue House (data map)