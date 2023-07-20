3 foods that create an unpleasant smell of urine | Magazine

These 3 foods create an unpleasant smell of urine!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Antonio Guillem

If you have noticed that your urine smells unpleasant and different than usual, experts explain that the cause could be found in food. These are three foods that affect the unpleasant smell of urine:

Establish

Bad news for coffee lovers, but the favorite drink of many Serbs affects the smell of urine. The breakdown of coffee in the body creates waste compounds – known as metabolites. Also, caffeine is a diuretic, which means it increases urine production.

Asparagus, garlic and onion

After eating asparagus, onions and garlic, they contain methyl mercaptan, a colorless gas with the smell of rotten cabbage, which is then absorbed into the body. Hence the unpleasant smell in the urine.

Spices

Spices like cumin, turmeric, and coriander can make urine smell bad because of their aromatic compounds. Even if you put them in food that is excellent for digestion, they will still retain their characteristics in your body.

