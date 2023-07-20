Korean Drama Awards 2023: Song Hye Kyo Wins Grand Prize, Suzy and Ha Jung-woo Named Best Actress and Actor

Korean Drama Awards Announces Winners in Various Categories

July 19, 2023

The Korean Drama Awards took place last night to honor the outstanding achievements in the Korean television industry. It was a star-studded event filled with glamour and excitement as the winners were revealed. Let’s take a look at some of the big winners of the night.

In the rookie category, Shin Ye-eun from “Third Person Revenge” took home the award for Best Rookie Actress, while Park Ji-hoon from “Weak Heroes Class 1” won the Best Rookie Actor award. These talented newcomers have showcased their skills and are expected to make a significant impact in the industry.

In the variety artist category, DEX from “Blood War” was honored with the Best Rookie Variety Artist (Male) award, while Kim Ah Young from “SNL KOREA 3” received the Best Rookie Variety Artist (Female) award. Both artists have entertained audiences with their versatility and charisma.

Recognizing the importance of supporting roles, Lee Dong-hui from “Underground Elite” was awarded the Best Supporting Actor, and Lim Ji-yeon from “Dark Glory” was honored with the Best Supporting Actress award. These actors have proven their ability to enhance the overall storytelling of the dramas they have been a part of.

The Popular Star Award was given to Cha Eun Woo from “Island,” Lee Kwang Soo from “Perseverance to Survive,” and Kim Yeon Kyung from “Korea No.1.” These individuals have captured the hearts of viewers with their captivating performances. The OST Popularity Award went to Park Jae Chan from “The Season To Me: Spring” for his sensational vocals.

In the variety artist category, Joo Hyun Young from “SNL KOREA3” won the Best Variety Artist (Female) award, while Yoo Jae Suk from “PLAYou” took home the Best Variety Artist (Male) award. These artists have continuously entertained and brought joy to audiences with their witty and engaging personalities.

Moving on to the main awards, Suzy from “Anna” was crowned the Best Actress of the year, while Ha Jung-woo from “Narcos Saints” received the prestigious Best Actor award. Both performers have portrayed their characters with depth and brilliance, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

In the television department, “Underground Elite” was named the Best Work, showcasing its exceptional storytelling and production quality. Meanwhile, “Call of the Siren: Survival on Fire Island” took home the Best Work award in the Variety Department.

Finally, the highly anticipated Grand Prize went to the talented and beloved actress Song Hye Kyo. She has been a force in the Korean entertainment industry for many years and continues to captivate audiences with her outstanding performances.

Congratulations to all the winners of the Korean Drama Awards! These talented individuals have truly made a mark in the industry and continue to raise the bar for excellence in Korean dramas. We look forward to seeing more incredible performances from them in the future.

(Source: KBS screenshot)

