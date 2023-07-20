Home » In Novara a “lager” kennel. Animals without food tearing each other to pieces
In Novara a “lager” kennel. Animals without food tearing each other to pieces

An abandoned kennel discovered in the Novara area. Seventeen malnourished specimens and three carcasses of mauled animals

Horror in Novara. The carabinieri have discovered a “camp” kennel, found animals in pitiful conditions and exhausted. As many as 17 abandoned specimens without water and foodwith three dead dogs cannibalized from others. The place of the shocking discovery is the station of Oleggio, in the province of Novara. The military have reached a home in Granozzo with Monticello, in the Bassa Novara area, finding the presence of 17 evidently malnourished dogs in the inner courtyard of a house apparently uninhabited. In the courtyard also the carcasses of three dogs, and partially cannibalized and in state of decomposition. In the courtyard also waste and excrement.

The mayor of Granozzo con Monticello, i fire fighters of Novara and the veterinary of the Asl of Novara who ascertained the condition of the dogs. The animals were immediately placed in preventive seizure and transferred to the municipal kennel to be fed, thirsty, and cared for.

