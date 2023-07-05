César Sena’s lawyer asked that the case be investigated as forced disappearance

After appealing the preventive detention of Cesar Seinethe main accused of the femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowskithe lawyer Ricardo Sena requested that the classification of the case be changed to forced disappearance because “it is not proven that Cecilia died”. The lawyer argued his request because the body of the 28-year-old girl who disappeared on June 1 was not found.

in dialogue with infobaeOsuna stated that “You cannot speak of a homicide, since it is not proven that Cecilia died”. Instead, he proposed that the cause be investigated as a “forced disappearance” because “there is no body.” “Although it was proven that the bone remains and the blood found would be human, it has not been proven that they belong to her (Cecilia),” said the lawyer.

Cecilia Strzyzowski case: the evidence that incriminates César Sena as the main suspect

The lawyer presented his appeal this Tuesday morning. According to him, he specified, he must argue it in a hearing whose date will be set by the Appeals Chamber. “Most likely it will be after the judicial fairthat is, at the beginning of August,” he said.

While the lawyers for Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña, Juan Carlos Saife and Sebastián Vallejos, presented an opposition to the preventive detention of their clients; César’s legal representative chose to appeal the ruling. “I opted for the Appeals Chamber due to the fact that there are three judges who decide and not one. In cases of such social magnitude, like this one, it is easier for three to decide instead of for one person to do it.Osuna explained.

Cecilia Strzyzowski with César Sena.

For their part, and in accordance with Osuna’s presentation, both the three official defenses of Gustavo Obregón, Fabiana González and Griselda Reinoso as the private attorney of Gustavo MelgarejoMónica Sánchez, chose to appeal the preventive prisons that were imposed on the defendants for the crime of “aggravated concealment”.

Cesar Seine He was accused of the crime of triple aggravated homicide by the bond, by femicide and by the premeditated concurrence of two or more people, and His parents They were charged with the crime of homicide. While, there are four detainees for cover-upall family employees accused of having been the ones who made Cecilia’s body disappear after she was murdered on June 2.

Ricardo Osuna, lawyer for César Sena.

The defenses have the possibility of appealing before the Chamber or before the judge of guaranteesand that, by separate lanes, the two instances summon a hearing where everything orally, it is resolved whether or not the preventive ones are maintained.

If the judge or the Chamber confirms the provisions of the Prosecutor’s Office, there is no other appeal and prosecutors have a maximum period of one year to order the elevation to trial. Once reached this instance, it is carried out through the modality of trial by jury.

César Sena’s lawyer criticized Marcela Acuña’s letter

According to Osuna, the defense of marriage “goes one way,” while César’s “goes the other.”

Based on Marcela Acuña’s letter in which she accused her son of Cecilia’s femicide, César’s defender expressed that the measure “caught his attention”, “especially taking into account what is in the file.” “It looks like it’s undoubtedly affecting you both the hunger strike and her arrest and that of her Emerenciano husband,” said Osuna in dialogue with radio with you.

After acknowledging that he “delivered his son in that letter”, the lawyer said: “I do not see what is the need for her to distort the fact and to bring responsibility for the son“. In this sense, he theorized that “it will be part of the strategy of their defender (marriage).”

Marcela Acuña, on hunger strike: she wants to go to house arrest with Emerenciano Sena

“I had already told César that even though the experts come later and it is determined that it was him, even though one of them assumes full responsibility for the fact, the others are not going to assume it from the responsibility for social pressure, for the press and not so much for the evidence that is in the fileOsuna explained.

Added to this, the lawyer specified that the son’s defense is different from that of the parents. “This (Marcela Acuña’s letter) gives you the pattern that each one is pulling for his side. In other words, the mother and father on the one hand and César and us on the other,” he said. “I am waiting to see what the real and effective prosecution evidence is, beyond the indications and presumptions that the prosecution came together. We are going to see how all this continues and then we will see if it is necessary to make some proposal or something, “he added.

“He looked at me and laughed”: the meetings between César Sena and his lawyer

César Sena is the main suspect in Cecilia’s femicide.

Asked about the frequency with which he speaks with his client, the lawyer explained: “So far I have spoken three times.” In this sense, the lawyer described that during the interviews that he had with the defendant “he (César) just looked at me and laughed“.

“The last time, which was the one I had the most time, I tried to inform him how the file was going: what the mother, father, Obregón and González testified and that in a certain way they were shifting the responsibility towards him. He just looked at me, he didn’t make any kind of statement to me. I didn’t ask him either,” Osuna explained.

“What happens to the soul of the loved one who dies violently”: the macabre searches of César Sena

And he added: “I am hoping that, when the time comes, he tell me or tell me what happened or what he can tell me about the fact”.

The lawyer hypothesized that what “sustains” his client and the reason why “he did not make any kind of statement” is because “not all the information reaches him” about the repercussions of Cecilia’s case. “He did not have any means of communication, cell phone, television or anything. That is why the times I met with him I tried to inform him as much as I could about the journalistic, judicial movement and everything around the cause that is outside, ” held. “Surely that’s why he is not taking a whole connotation everything that is happening abroad,” he said.

