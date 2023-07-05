the new voice of sustainability in Esprinet

Management

Reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer with whom he already works as Investor Relations Manager, he will be responsible for developing the Group’s sustainability strategy

of editorial staff

Published on 04 Jul 2023

Share this article

Giulia Perfetti, Investor Relations & Sustainability Manager of the Esprinet Group.

Esprinet S.p.A.a leading company in Southern Europe as regards the consultancy, sale and rental of technological products and IT security, has decided to entrust Julia Perfetti the role of Sustainability Manager. This key role reflects Esprinet’s commitment to pursuing a corporate sustainability strategy and responding to investors’ growing requests for concrete information on the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) dimensions of the business.

Giulia Perfetti promoted to Esprinet Sustainability Manager

Giulia Perfetti, who currently holds the position of Investor Relations Manager of the Group reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, boasts a solid education in Economics at the Bocconi University in Milan and joined Esprinet in 2000. Over the years , has gained extensive experience working in several key marketing roles and most recently as director of the volume products division. Her appointment as Sustainability Manager was met with enthusiasm from the corporate leadership, as Giulia possesses in-depth knowledge of the financial sector.

Supply chain planning: a guide to the trends of the best 2023 solutions according to Gartner

Esprinet CEO, Alexander Cattani, commented: “I am happy to entrust this strategic role to Giulia Perfetti, with whom I have been collaborating directly and with satisfaction for some years. By combining your in-depth knowledge of the sector and the dynamics that guide investor choices with your attention and culture for ESG issues, I am sure you will achieve important results ”.

Will engage in sustainability planning

In this new guise of Investor Relations & Sustainability Manager del Gruppo Esprinet, Giulia Perfetti will be responsible for the development and implementation of a sustainability strategy that will allow Esprinet to face the environmental, social and economic challenges of these times and of the years to come. In addition to financial reporting, Perfetti will focus on timely and accurate disclosure of the company’s sustainable initiatives in order to provide investors with the information they need to make informed decisions.

“I have always worked for a company that recognizes the importance of investing in sustainability, which considers all ESG aspects a business imperative and a fundamental support for its business with a view to creating real long-term value for all stakeholder – said the Manager – Certain that the financial world with which I interact every day can have a significant global impact, thanks to the opportunity to cover this new role I will work with great enthusiasm to further amplify the Group’s sustainability programs”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

