Symphonic metal icons SIRENIA explore a new style like never before and revolutionize their melodic gloom on their brand new studio album 1977, to be released on May 26th, 2023 via Napalm Records.



The international band SIRENIA takes the listener to a retro radio arcade reminiscent of the time when groovy synthwave melodies ruled the music world. Fusing late ’70s and ’80s pop-rock styles with synthwave elements and her remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies, she shakes the listener to the core.

The first single release from 1977 comes as an absolute time machine in the form of the bonus track “Twist in my Sobriety” and shows the multifaceted nature of the band at its best. German-born British singer Tanita Tikaram’s million-streamed track’s cover art suits the surprisingly deep voice presented by singer Emmanuelle Zoldan in a whole new range, while the eerie mid-tempo is presented in a whole new light of modern synth beats and characteristic Synth oboe appears. 1977’s eclectic mix takes fans straight into smoky, neon-lit nightclubs and opens up exciting new facets of the symphonic, electronic and groovy elements in Sirenia’s music.

Band leader, multi-instrumentalist, composer and songwriter Morten Veland says:

“’Twist in my Sobriety‘ is the first single from our upcoming album entitled 1977. This is the bonus track of our 11th album, and it is a cover version of Tanita Tikaram’s original from 1988. I have loved this song since it was released, and it has a very melancholic vibe to it, so it felt like an interesting project to make a SIRENIA version of it. I hope that you will enjoy it while we wait for the upcoming album release.”

Captured in the magic of the 80s, the four-piece quartet opens their enchanting new work with the mesmerizing opener “Deadlight”. The world of soulful violin and fragile piano lines builds an energetic atmosphere, underscored by the wistful melodies of French singer Emmanuelle Zoldan’s versatile mezzo-soprano voice. The fast-paced “Wintry Heart” follows, offering a bittersweet taste of early ’90s vibes and roaring guitars, while “Nomadic” represents SIRENIA’s signature dark and heavy side: shredding guitar riffs alternate with playful interludes, while unrelenting drums and symphonic electronic elements go hand in hand. “A Thousand Scars” marks a whole new fusion for SIRENIA as heavy symphonic melodies dressed in striking rock riffs and poppy rhythms dance together with Emmanuelle’s feathery vocals. With the eerie and epic melodies of “Fading to the Deepest Black”, the song is reminiscent of their last album, Riddles, Ruins & Revelations (2021). The song opens with dizzying blast beats and a mesmerizing performance by Emmanuelle Zoldan. A warm vocal intermezzo by Morten Veland supports the song’s breathtaking atmosphere before it segues into an impressive guitar solo. After the operatic, symphonic highlights, the hard side of SIRENIA is not forgotten either, which comes into play especially towards the end of the eleventh album.

Once again, Norwegian mastermind, bandleader, multi-instrumentalist, composer and songwriter Morten Veland produced the 11th album, while HK was in charge of the mix at Vamacara Studio in France. It’s proof that SIRENIA are still at the forefront of the genre after more than twenty years of existence.

1977 Tracklist:

1. Deadlight

2. Wintry Heart

3. Nomadic

4. The Setting Darkness

5. A Thousand Scars

6. Fading to the Deepest Black

7. Oceans Away

8. Dopamine

9. Delirium

10.Timeless Desolation

11.Twist in my Sobriety (Bonus track)

SIRENIA is:

Morten Veland – Vocals, guitars, bass, synth, programming

Nils Courbaron – Solo Guitar

Emmanuelle Zoldan – Vocals

Michael Brush – Drums

Band-Links:

