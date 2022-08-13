Home Entertainment “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert messes with “Life Cutting” in the short film – American TV series – cnBeta.COM
In the latest episode of “The Late Show with the Bears,”Stephen Colbert shares a skit about some of the “mistakenly deleted” scenes from the Apple TV+ psychodrama “The Departure,” aka “Severance.”As a comedian, Kubong regretted that he failed to leave his “initial figure” in the feature film. The good news is that The Late Show gave him a chance to break the news.

The short run is about 6 minutes long, and Stephen Colbert takes over from a former employee.

1.gif

But when he begins to believe that his “outie” — the innie in “work” — is Steve Carell in “The Office,” the style takes a strange turn.

2.gif

It is reported that “Leaving” is a high-scoring psychological drama on Apple TV+, telling a dystopian story inside and outside the company.

3.gif

Most of the employees who joined this company chose to separate their work (innie) from their family (outie) due to different life changes.

4.gif

The “inside/outside” memories of life do not interfere with each other, which is the expected thought of these employees. But as the plot continues to deepen, the darkness behind the scenes begins to gradually emerge.

5.gif

Interested friends can watch the full episodes of the first season of “Severance” through Apple TV+ (the original cast has been renewed for the second season).

6.gif

The service costs $4.99 a month, but Apple One Family Bucket subscribers in any tier can experience it smoothly.

