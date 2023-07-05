Walk around the outlying grounds: Relive the summary of the weekend’s matches

Like every weekend, many outlying areas were still boiling this weekend. This through football tournaments organized everywhere throughout the national territory. We offer you a summary of the matches.

In the vo more precisely in Dzrekpo-Amegnram, the Antoine Sedjro trophy revitalization tournament continues on its merry way. The past weekend, two matches were on the program. On Saturday, USK pinned USA 1 goal to 0. On Sunday it was Team Sea’s turn to take over Azigo 2 goals to 1. As for the Friendship Tournament which takes place in Kpakpalakpenou, he also played two games over the past weekend, Lumière FC of Momé Djokopé beat Étoile Rouge of Kpakpalakpenou 3 goals to 1. Lotipémé for his part bowed down to Juventus of Zooti 1 goal against 2.

In the lakes, a football gala > brought together four teams on Sunday 2 July. Organized by the ADT-FRANCE Association, this gala saw the team of the Association of Independent Sports Journalists of Togo, Presse Sporting Club win the prize for the best non-violent team of the tournament.

In Ogou, the weekend saw the third day of the inter-options tournament of the Ecole Normale Supérieure of Atakpamé. The two games played did not have a winner. The SVT department and the Science and Physics department split back-to-back on a one-goal draw. The same score of one goal everywhere was recorded in the match between the Mathematics department and the French department. Still in the trays more precisely in the Kloto, the second edition of the Jonas Kokou Komlan tournament played its third day on Sunday. Sanglier FC bit the dust in front of Réveil AC 0 goals against 2. Ashad pinned Éléphanteaux 1 goal to nil.