34 rockets were fired towards Israel from Lebanon on Thursday afternoon: 25 were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile system. The Israeli military said the rockets were fired from various locations in southern Lebanon. The rockets that were not intercepted fell in various areas of the Galilee, a region of northern Israel on the border with Lebanon, and injured one person. At the moment there have been no claims.

The attack was carried out after the Israeli army raided the al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, on the second consecutive night of clashes in one of the most important places of worship for Islam. Hezbollah, a radical Shiite group from Lebanon very close to Iran, which is itself Shiite and Israel’s rival, had expressed solidarity with the Palestinians, but denied any involvement in Thursday afternoon’s attack.

