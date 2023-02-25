The second most effective match in the history of the league could have easily broken the record, if only there had been room for another overtime!

Izvor: Youtube/Swish NBA/printscreen

The history of the NBA League has been written – those who were awake early this morning could watch the spectacular match between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings, the second most effective match in history! In the end, after two overtimes and a total of 58 minutes of basketball, Sacramento won the match in which as many as 351 points were seen – 176:175!

Thus, the two teams from California remained only one step away from the record set long ago by Detorit and Denver. Back in 1983 The Pistons beat the Nuggets 186:184 in a match that was played in three overtimes and has been unattainable for years when it comes to the number of points scored. Tonight, the local rivals from the US West were close and probably would have managed to knock him off if they had gone a third time in the extra five minutes…

The most effective individual of the meeting was Sacramento’s Malik Monk scored 45 points, which is a better performance than the previous three games combined. He was followed by Kawhi Leonard from the Clippers with 44 points, and Dearon Fox was also impressive, adding another 42 points for Sacramento. Serbian son-in-law Paul George finished this match with 34 points, and ten other basketball players scored double-digit points. Check out the best details:

One of the craziest games in NBA history. Izvor: Youtube/Swish NBA

After a narrow victory in one of the best matches in the league’s history, the Sacramento team now has a 34-25 record and is in third place in the West. Denver seems out of reach, but by the end of the league part of the season, the Kings could even fight with Memphis for the second place before the playoffs, and therefore a somewhat easier rival. On the other hand, the Clippers are the fifth team in the West with a performance of 33-29 so far this season.

