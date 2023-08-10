Home » 36 victims – Corriere TV
36 victims – Corriere TV

36 victims – Corriere TV

Many have been hospitalized in Honolulu, more than 2,100 people taken into emergency shelters

The death toll on the island of Mau, due to fires fueled by the passage of hurricane Dora, is at least 36 dead. Many people have come to throw themselves into the sea to save themselves from the flames. Many are hospitalized in Honolulu due to burns, and more than 2,100 people have been admitted to emergency shelters. The US president, Joe Biden, has made all federal resources available to deal with the emergency.

