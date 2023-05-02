4 killed in shooting in Portugal’s Setúbal city

01.05.2023

A shooting has occurred in the Portuguese city of Setúbal. Several pigeon breeders got into an argument and a man shot and killed three people before committing suicide.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) On the morning of April 30 local time, a shooting occurred in southern Portugal. Several pigeon breeders got into an argument and a man shot and killed three people before committing suicide.

Police said the shooting took place in the urban area of ​​Setubal, about 45 kilometers south of Lisbon.

Setubal police chief Andreia Goncalves described the shooting as a “separate incident” related to an unresolved dispute between the two of them. She said the shooter used a shotgun.

Portuguese broadcaster RTP reported that the brawl was related to keeping pigeons. Local newspaper Publico wrote that the men also took issue with the presence of illegal vegetable gardens in the area.

Portuguese law restricts the use of firearms, but the use of firearms for hunting is legal. Of the roughly 80 murders a year in Portugal since 2015, one in five has been gun-related, according to police statistics.

(AP, AFP, EFE, Reuters)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.