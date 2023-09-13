Home » 43 Killed in Deadly Air Strike on Market in Sudan
43 Killed in Deadly Air Strike on Market in Sudan

In a tragic incident, 43 people lost their lives and at least 55 were injured in an airstrike that targeted a market in the southern part of the capital city, Khartoum. The Sudanese Doctors Union reported the casualties, highlighting the ongoing clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) as the cause of the unfortunate event.

The Sudanese Doctors Union released a statement, saying, “This morning, violent and bloody fighting erupted in the Mayo district of Khartoum, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries.” The statement clearly stated that the airstrike occurred in the Goro market area of the neighborhood.

Responding to the allegations, the Sudanese army issued a statement denying their involvement in the attack. Their spokesperson stated, “Today, the rebel militia’s media, as usual, presented misleading and false claims that the Armed Forces carried out an attack against civilians in the Mayo District. The Armed Forces confirm that they cannot open fire against their own people who know this.” The army insisted that they strictly abide by international humanitarian law and direct their attacks solely towards rebel positions and bases as legitimate military objectives.

Contrary to the army’s statement, the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) claimed responsibility for the airstrike. They declared, “On Sunday morning, the army carried out an air strike against residents of the Mayo district in the south of Khartoum.”

The situation remains tense as the clashes between the army and the FAR continue to escalate. The Sudanese Doctors Union’s report highlights the urgency for a resolution to end the violence and protect innocent civilians who are caught in the crossfire.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation and calling for a ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and suffering. It is crucial for all parties involved to engage in peaceful dialogue and find a lasting solution to restore stability in Sudan.

