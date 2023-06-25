“44 million euros in cash found in Prigozhin’s office in St. Petersburg”

Parcels and parcels of cash for a value of 44 million euros. They were found by the agents who on Saturday, during the attempt to reach Moscow by the Wagner groupthey searched theHotel Trezzini of St. Petersburg, held to be the office of Yevgeny Prigozhin. The bundles contained in cartons had a value of 4 billion rubles, equal to almost 44 million euros. This was reported by the correspondent of Your fontRussian investigative journalism media.

Where the money came from, who it belonged to and what it was intended for is not yet clear, for now there are only theories. However, the head of the Wagner Group already confirmed the information released on Saturday. According to what was reported by a Telegram channel which functions as the press office of the mercenary leader, the money “was meant to serve a pay wagesthe so-called compensation ‘Cargo 200’ (for the families of the fighters,ndr) and other matters”.

The money was contained in boxes ‘hidden’ inside a van parked inside the hotel and – again according to the Russian portal – some were also found fake passports with the photo of the leader of the Wagner besides gold bars and different types of weapons. Fontanka has published some shots of the search in which you see some bribes, false documents and policemen who monitor the seized material.

