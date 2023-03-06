Skiers and visitors to the ski area between Switzerland and Italy will be able to use a stable, secure and high-performance 4G multi-operator mobile connection which will guarantee communications and emergency services even at high altitudes.

Thanks to Cellnex Italia, leader in the development of digital and dedicated solutions for strengthening the public cellular network, hikers, skiers and visitors to St. Dominic of Varzo, summer and winter mountain area in the upper Verbano area straddling Italy and Switzerland, they will be able to have a stable, secure and high-performance 4G multi-operator mobile connection. Good news for cell phone coverage between the two countries.

The cellular coverage of San Domenico di Varzo

Cellnex DAS (Distributed Antenna System) systems, installed outdoors in challenging environmental conditions, have made it possible to extend the coverage of the public cellular network to hitherto unserved areas, thus ensuring communications and emergency services even at high altitudes.

San Domenico di Varzo is a ski area in the heart of the Piedmontese Lepontine Alps which offers 36 km of slopes that develop between the 1420 m of the town of San Domenico and the 2550 m of the Dosso, while in summer the area, thanks to a unique, uncontaminated natural environment and the presence of the Alpe Veglia Natural Park, guarantees countless opportunities for outdoor activities, from hiking to mountain biking.

“We are very satisfied with the agreement with San Domenico Ski which has allowed us to cross a new frontier and bring DAS solutions to high altitudes for the first time – he declares Giovanni Curione Operators Sales Director of Cellnex Italiaand adds – It is a system, built in adverse environmental and climatic conditions, which in addition to allowing users to take advantage of a stable and high-performance cellular, voice and data connection, will also guarantee the possibility of making emergency communications”.

Cellnex is the leading company in the development of digital and dedicated solutions for enhancing the public cellular network known today as DAS (Distributed Antenna System) and Small Cells. DAS systems are wired in fiber and consist of a network of mini-antennas with minimal visual and electromagnetic impact.

The ski lifts are the basic infrastructure which made the project possible. The optical binding between the station of the shelter, to which the outdoor DAS system is connected, and the radio link installed by Cellnex at the top of the mountain, was in fact possible thanks to the already existing fiber optic cabling along all the lifts. The system, in addition to ensuring mobile signal coverage throughout the winter and summer area, it also ensures the presence of a signal from telephone operators in the town of San Domenico di Varzo and in most of the valley.

“This is a very important result for us” – declares Andrea Malagoni of San Domenico Ski – “Not only for the possibility of guaranteeing an efficient and stable communication service to all our visitors, but above all to guarantee greater safety in emergency situations since communications in the mountains, due to the conformation of the territory and valleys are not always simple . With this installation we are now able to cover a large area that was previously totally devoid of signal.”

Cellnex Italia, consistently ranked in recent years as one of the most sustainable companies in Italy and the first company in the country to have obtained the PDR125 certification on gender equality, is part of the Cellnex Telecom group, the main wireless telecommunications infrastructure operator in Europe.