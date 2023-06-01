Home » This year’s No. 2 typhoon “Mawar” approached Okinawa, Japan, and passenger ships were forced to suspend operations_Hangzhou Net
World

This year’s No. 2 typhoon “Mawar” approached Okinawa, Japan, and passenger ships were forced to suspend operations_Hangzhou Net

by admin

Typhoon No. 2 this year “Mawar” approached Okinawa, Japan, and passenger ships were forced to suspend operations

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-01 11:40

CCTV news client news According to the “Yomiuri Shimbun” and other reports on June 1, this year’s No. 2 typhoon “Mawar” is currently on the south-southeast sea of ​​Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, and is moving northeastward at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour. Moving northward, it is expected to approach the main island of Okinawa on the morning of the 2nd.

Affected by this, on the 1st, all Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines and other airports in Okinawa prefecture took off and landed more than 300 flights, and about 200 passenger ships connecting the major islands in Okinawa Prefecture were suspended. Public transportation on Okinawa main island was suspended. The center is temporarily closed, government agencies are temporarily closed, and schools are temporarily closed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency appeals to local residents to be alert to disasters such as river flooding and landslides caused by strong storms, and calls on the elderly to evacuate in advance. As of 9 am on the 1st, more than 60 shelters have been set up in Okinawa Prefecture.

See also  U.S. reports more than 28,000 monkeypox cases, 6 new deaths in a week - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Argentina, stewardess launches fake bomb threat on an...

Sloboda remained without club president | Sport

Usa, the body of a nun intact after...

Daily horoscope for June 1, 2023 | Fun

Tragic epilogue for the disappearance of the pregnant...

Palermo continues to plan for next season, and...

Novak Djokovic apologized to the audience for his...

Three habits for a healthy body | Magazine

North Korea, Kim’s sister: the satellite will go...

Artem Uss escaped from a criminal group in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy