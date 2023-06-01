This year’s No. 2 typhoon “Mawar” approached Okinawa, Japan, and passenger ships were forced to suspend operations_Hangzhou Net

Typhoon No. 2 this year “Mawar” approached Okinawa, Japan, and passenger ships were forced to suspend operations

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-01 11:40

CCTV news client news According to the “Yomiuri Shimbun” and other reports on June 1, this year’s No. 2 typhoon “Mawar” is currently on the south-southeast sea of ​​Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, and is moving northeastward at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour. Moving northward, it is expected to approach the main island of Okinawa on the morning of the 2nd.

Affected by this, on the 1st, all Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines and other airports in Okinawa prefecture took off and landed more than 300 flights, and about 200 passenger ships connecting the major islands in Okinawa Prefecture were suspended. Public transportation on Okinawa main island was suspended. The center is temporarily closed, government agencies are temporarily closed, and schools are temporarily closed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency appeals to local residents to be alert to disasters such as river flooding and landslides caused by strong storms, and calls on the elderly to evacuate in advance. As of 9 am on the 1st, more than 60 shelters have been set up in Okinawa Prefecture.