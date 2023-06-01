Home » Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news | Air attack on Kiev in the night, alarm in seven regions
Health

Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news | Air attack on Kiev in the night, alarm in seven regions

by admin
Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news | Air attack on Kiev in the night, alarm in seven regions

06:55 am – Kremlin: «The situation in the Belgorod region is alarming, civilian targets hit»

Moscow considers the current situation in the Belgorod region “alarming”. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking at a press conference. “We are really concerned about this situation, the bombing of civilian targets continues. The situation is quite alarming, measures are being studied,” Peskov told reporters, adding that work to improve Russia’s air defense systems will continue.

03:33 am – Kiev, 3 dead in Russian bombing of the capital

Three people, including two children, were killed overnight in a Russian airstrike on Kiev, the Ukrainian capital’s military administration said. “Three people died and four others were injured in the Desnyansky district,” the city authorities wrote on Telegram.

03:19 – Explosions in Kiev, alarm in seven regions

Explosions were heard overnight in Kiev and the Ukrainian capital region, local media reported. Kyiv city and oblast administrations said air defense systems had been activated. Air raid alarms went off in the Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernigov and Donetsk regions.

See also  Yawn, the reason revealed: that's why it's contagious

You may also like

What is human metapneumovirus, the infection that has...

USA-Italy together for the future of the fight...

Paula (27) has been suffering from Post Covid...

the 4 novelties from the US congress and...

here are the 12 most frequent – breaking...

Road test and reviews Kia Picanto, Toyota Yaris,...

How your thoughts can damage your neck and...

What is human metapneumovirus, the infection that has...

Stress can kill you, but with these 5...

Drugs, modern technology: What helps against cluster headaches

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy