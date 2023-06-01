Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news | Air attack on Kiev in the night, alarm in seven regions

06:55 am – Kremlin: «The situation in the Belgorod region is alarming, civilian targets hit»

Moscow considers the current situation in the Belgorod region “alarming”. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking at a press conference. “We are really concerned about this situation, the bombing of civilian targets continues. The situation is quite alarming, measures are being studied,” Peskov told reporters, adding that work to improve Russia’s air defense systems will continue.

03:33 am – Kiev, 3 dead in Russian bombing of the capital

Three people, including two children, were killed overnight in a Russian airstrike on Kiev, the Ukrainian capital’s military administration said. “Three people died and four others were injured in the Desnyansky district,” the city authorities wrote on Telegram.

03:19 – Explosions in Kiev, alarm in seven regions