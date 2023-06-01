How does it work? Here’s how to invest without making mistakes

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

How Plus500 works? Is it really one of the best online trading platforms out there? It’s convenient or not invest?

With this review I try to answer all your doubts about one of the most used sites by traders from all over the world.

Indeed many investors choose Plus500 because it is one intuitive platform e user friendly, gives access to the main international markets and offers a wide choice of tradable instruments with competitive leverage and spreads. Signing up and starting to use it is easier than you think!

Choosing the best platform for online trading is often crucial, which is why I wrote this review: I intend to analyze every aspect and feature of the services offered by the broker, including costs and possible critical points.

Plus500: many traders already choose it

But who is Plus500? It’s a service reliable Or is it not transparent?

Let me start by telling you that more than 24 million people around the world have chosen this platform.

You can rest assured, the trading platform is absolutely in order. The service is offered by the finance company Plus500CY Ltd which is based in Limassol (Cyprus), and is authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The company is a subsidiary of Plus500 Ltd, broker CFD listed on the London Stock Exchange with headquarters in Haifa (Israel), itself regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom. The broker is perfectly in order being authorized by CONSOB to offer its services also in Italy.

It is a global multi-asset fintech group that operates trading platforms based on its own technology

It is NOT a scam!

At this point it is clear that Plus500 is not one of those scam platforms circulating on the web. This does not mean that trading with this broker is less risky, but you have all the guarantees of a serious service and regulated.

For example, you have guarantees on your deposits, in fact the funds of Plus500 customers are held in separate bank accounts and cannot be used by the Company and attacked by its creditors.

Furthermore, the Broker adheres to the fondo Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) which compensates investors who are clients of financial firms regulated in the Republic of Cyprus when they are unable to meet their obligations – coverage is €20,000 per person.

How the platform works

Plus500 is one free platform, very intuitive and available in more than 30 languages, including Italian. You can download it to your PC, otherwise you can use it online, wherever you are, in the WebTrader version which works on all major browsers. There is also the app for mobile devices suitable for iOS, Android and Windows Phone operating systems – you can find it for download in the respective stores.

You can start trading immediately by following the instructions on the site or on the application you download to your device.

To open an account

To start using the services of Plus500 you must sign up for free on the website and open a trader account which can be a real account or a demo account.

The difference between the two is that while the real account allows you to invest with your own money, instead the demo account uses virtual money and is used to practice on the platform without risking losses.

Especially if you are a beginner it is very important that you start learning about trading tools through the demo account. It has an unlimited duration and with 100,000 virtual euros you will be able to trade CFDs under real market conditions, risk-free and with the same functions and tools as a real account. The interesting thing about this account is that it has no time limit, so you can always use it, even if you are also using a real account in the meantime.

If you then run out of credit, it is automatically reloaded and you can switch to “real money”.

Traders who meet certain experience requirements, number of transactions carried out and who have a portfolio of financial instruments exceeding 500,000 euros can apply for the professional account without additional costs.

Minimum deposit

The methods for making a deposit (and withdrawal) to the account are as follows:

Visa or MasterCard debit/credit cards;

Electronic wallets (PayPal or Skrill);

Payment methods such as Apple Pay or Google Pay;

Bank transfer.

The minimum required deposit is 100€as a base figure it’s not bad at all.

The premium service

The new premium service of Plus500 is able to offer a tailor-made experience and other exclusive services, which are precisely reserved only for the most esteemed Premium customers.

The premium service is designed for selected clients, who will thus have access to a range of support materials as well as educational materials, designed to be able to provide a unique trading experience.

With the premium service, our traders will be able to have a dedicated premium service client manager, periodic emails with analysis by trading experts, trading-related webinars and finally a team of customer service of the premium service.

There may also be some features that will be added in the future.

But what do you need to do to become a premium customer?

First you need to have a real money trading account, then the Plus500 team will get in touch with you when you are selected as a trader premiumand finally you can use the premium trading service designed for you.

Tradable products and markets

Plus500 is a platform that deals exclusively with online trading with i CFD leveraged. You can trade up to 2000 different assets on the main world markets, we are talking about shares, forexindices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, ETF e options.

Thanks to he takes your purchasing power is increased: this allows you to move even very low capital. Plus500 allows different types of leverage depending on the instrument traded, maximum 1:30 – clients with a professional account can trade with higher leverages.

If you choose to trade with CFDs, however, you must be aware that, as leveraged instruments, they are very risky because they expose you to losses and much higher costs.

However, I must admit that Plus500 offers interesting risk mitigation tools, such as the “Guaranteed Stop Losses” that allow you to close a position when certain loss levels are reached.

Platform tools

The Plus500 platforms have in common simplicity of use and immediacy. Graphical interfaces are meant for every level of experience: clean and clear screens, very intuitive operation of the menus and the various sections, total control of your account and of all the activities.

Despite the immediacy, there is no shortage of professional technical analysis tools, indicators and charts with quotations and data on market trends.

Then of course there are the settings for trading, opening and closing positions, and adjusting the risk control tools. In short, it is possible to automate and speed up one’s operations on the platform.

Costs and fees

Let’s deal with a very important aspect: i costs. I tell you right away that Plus500 is a lot competitive because it does not apply costs on account operations (deposits, withdrawals, closing) nor does it apply commissions to open/close positions.

The Company is remunerated through the market spreads (some spreads are fixed) already included in quote rates.

Other costs may include the interest payment if you hold a position overnight, the cost of converting currency, the cost of some additional features (e.g.: “guaranteed stop order”), and the cost of inactivity if your account remains unused for a period exceeding three months.

So there are none hidden costs.

Tax aspects

The capital gains received from the trading activity must be reported on the tax return. Plus500 cannot act as a withholding agent, therefore you will have to fill in the section relating to “Different income of a financial nature” on the return yourself.

Opinions of Affari Miei on Plus500

We have seen all the features of Plus500the leading CFD trading platform.

What are mine opinions about the service?

I can say that the platform is still one of favorite by traders of all levels, because it is easy to use and is very intuitive. At the same time it is professional and complete with all the technical analysis tools capable of improving the experience of advanced users.

The offer of tradable assets and markets is adapted to the needs of each investor, with the advantage that the spread costs are competitive with many other brokers.

I remember two very positive aspects: the demo account and the customer support service that responds in real time, via email and chat, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Small neo: the absence of aAcademy to provide training and thanks to which to disseminate updated content.

I can’t deny that Plus500 is an excellent platform, but you must be interested in the trading model it offers (only CFDs, no scalpers), so in the end only you can make a choice based on your needs and your level of preparation.

If you are interested, you can compare this service with the competing ones by reading the reviews I have written and collected in the section Trading Online of My Business.

Conclusions

My position with respect to online trading remains one of utmost caution. I do not advise against it but neither do I invite you to throw yourself into it. But if you intend to get serious about investing you cannot use all your energy and resources in online trading.

You need one strategy broader, you need the right tools and you need to learn to plan and diversify, basically you need training. If you don’t have the faintest idea of ​​how to learn… here are some guides to get you started from scratch:

