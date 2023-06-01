Novak Djokovic apologized to the audience for his French | Sport

Novak Djokovic apologized to the audience in Paris for his weak pronunciation of words in French.

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic once again gave a real spectacle to the audience, both during the match with Marton Fučovic and after it, when he talked with the famous Fabris Santoro. In an interview on the court, the Serbian ace spoke in French with the former doubles specialist and there was no shortage of laughter. At one point he apologized to the audience for his pronunciation of their language.

First he thanked everyone. “Thank you, you are full of energy. The support was great, I hope you had a good time. I didn’t enjoy it that much, at least not in the first set, it was very intense and tiring. After that, I managed to raise the level of my game, I’m happy,” began Djokovic.

The Serbian player managed to break the resistance of the Hungarians only in the tie-break of the first set, although he started the set with 3:0 and at 5:3 he served for the set. “Everyone who plays in such a big tournament and on this court wants to prove themselves and I’m not surprised. I know him well, we’ve played before and I know he can be good on all surfaces.”

Then he addressed the audience. “Sorry for my French, it’s obvious that it’s not native. I’m not happy, I’ve been coming here for 20 years and I need to speak better. My level is basic. Can you understand me? You can. Excellent.”

At that moment, the former tennis player was about to ask the Serb another question. “Fabrice, let me go please. I can’t find any more words in French,” Novak concluded the conversation in a great mood.