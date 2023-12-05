5 days after the inauguration of Javier Milei; next Sunday will be the transfer of command – LA NACION

This Sunday, the transfer of command will take place in Congress as Javier Milei takes office as the new president of Argentina. Just 5 days after his inauguration, Milei is preparing a single speech for the occasion and has called for a flag-off in Congress for the ceremony. The details of the presidential inauguration have been confirmed, and Milei has made a special request to his Clarín militants.

The continuity of the Pretrip, a government program aimed at promoting domestic tourism, remains a mystery under the new administration. However, amidst the political changes, Time magazine has named football star Leo Messi as the athlete of the year.

Citizens are urged to attend the inauguration ceremony, as Milei aims to make a significant impact with his first public appearance as president. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

