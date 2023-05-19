5G and more, Vodafone celebrates its network

In Opensignal’s Mobile Network Experience Report released yesterday, Vodafone continues to win the most national awards, taking all five awards available for Overall Experience and both awards available for User Experience Consistency.

The most consistent experience – According to the mobile network analysis company, Vodafone users have the most consistent experience in Italy, with 81.8% of tests carried out by Vodafone users meeting the minimum recommended performance thresholds for the most common and demanding applications, such as watching HD video, as measured by the Excellent Consistent Quality metric.

Vodafone wins the Excellent Consistent Quality and Core Consistent Quality Consistency Awards for the third time in a row, being the only winner since both awards were first featured in the Opensignal Network Experience Reports furniture in Italy.

Download and Upload Speed ​​– Vodafone users have the fastest overall download and upload speeds. Vodafone is the only one to win the Download Speed ​​Experience and Upload Speed ​​Experience awards. Vodafone users report the fastest average download speed of 37.2Mbps and see an overall average upload speed of 11Mbps.

video experience – Vodafone network users have the best video streaming experience in Italy. This is the fifth consecutive mobile network experience report in which Vodafone has won the Video Experience award for Italy, with a score of 68.8 points on a 100-point scale.

Overall 5G user experience – Vodafone also obtains a position of excellence with regard to the overall experience of 5G users, ranking first on three of the five indicators considered (Videogame experience, with voice apps, upload speed).