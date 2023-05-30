5G, Assoprovider against the extension of electromagnetic emissions

Proximity operators association explains threats of raising 5G limits to the survival of small and medium-sized businesses

Assoprovider is against raising the limits of 5G. The association of proximity operators opposes the extension of the borders of the electromagnetic emissions of our country which sets a quality objective of 6V/m.

No to raising money is Assoprovider’s firm response to the Government studying changes to current legislation that go in this dangerous direction, both to trade associations and multinationals that put pressure to bring the limits into line with EU parameters.

The increase will destroy the market for small and medium telecommunications operators

“The extension of the limits risks ruining the small and medium telecommunications operators, but also for the territories in which these companies operate”. “This is the complaint of the association which has always been at the forefront for defending the rights of small and medium-sized operators and for guaranteeing quality internet services to citizens, even in market failure areas”he recalls in the press release.

For more than 20 years, its associates have been committed to breaking down the digital divide, creating thousands of jobs and making the internet accessible to millions of people:

“Our associated entrepreneurs, who should receive a medal of valor for their commitment and for having brought the Internet to the homes of ordinary citizens and more remote PAs, today find themselves at risk of closing down or, to limit the damage, reducing staff . The increase would only serve the interests of the big players in the sector, effectively excluding small and medium-sized operators from the market”report Giambattista Frontera, president of Assoprovider.

5G risks and market alterations

The limits on electromagnetic emissions have been set in Italy at a value of attention and quality objective equal to 6 V/m. In addition to the risks to human health of the increase, which the scientific community has been debating for years, Assoprovider believes that it will not be a real benefit in reducing the digital divide:

“It is enough to look at the Italian territory, which is complicated from an orographic point of view, due to the mountain ranges present, compared to the grasslands that exist in the rest of Europe, to understand that the elevation risks slowing down more effective and widespread interventions on the Italian networks”, conclude Frontera.

