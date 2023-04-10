Beijing’s moves respond to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s diplomatic mission to Central America and the USA

(LaPresse) – Beijing’s armed forces simulated an “attack against key Taiwan targets” during the military exercises that the People’s Republic is holding around the island: 70 planes and 11 warships were near Formosa where it was tested a «block» even with the use of aircraft carriers. Beijing’s moves come in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s diplomatic mission to Central America and the United States. (LaPresse/Ap)