70 planes and 11 warships near Formosa

70 planes and 11 warships near Formosa

Beijing’s moves respond to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s diplomatic mission to Central America and the USA

(LaPresse) – Beijing’s armed forces simulated an “attack against key Taiwan targets” during the military exercises that the People’s Republic is holding around the island: 70 planes and 11 warships were near Formosa where it was tested a «block» even with the use of aircraft carriers. Beijing’s moves come in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s diplomatic mission to Central America and the United States. (LaPresse/Ap)

April 10, 2023 – Updated April 10, 2023 , 09:33 am

