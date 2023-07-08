What does the killer Noe Milivojev do | Info

Suspect OD (33), who is accused of killing Noa Milivojev (33), is an IT expert and owns three programming companies.

“He graduated as a telecommunications electrician. He has a very good income considering that he owns programming companies“, says a source familiar with the investigation.

To recall, her mother Boba Milivojev revealed the details of the emotional relationship between her murdered daughter and the man who admitted to brutally killing her. Then, her friend DJ, who claims to know the killer, spoke about the emotional relationship between Noa and OD. The monstrous details of the murder were also revealed (we warn you that they are DISTURBING), and the family states that the possible motive for the murder was jealousy.



The residents of Kovilja told what Noa was like, and then Marija, the roommate and friend of the murdered Noa, spoke up and revealed the alleged motive for the murder. Then the neighbors announced what kind of creepy scene they witnessed and what they suspected in the previous period, while the sister and aunt of the murdered Noa claim that the killer forced her to take drugs and that he “ruled her”.



