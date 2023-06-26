Home » 75,000-year-old Neanderthal drawings discovered | Info
World

by admin
Neanderthal drawings from 75,000 years ago were discovered in a cave in France! It is possible that it is the oldest in all of Europe!

The oldest known Neanderthal drawings were discovered in a French cave, and are estimated to be between 57,000 and even 75.000 year.

In the cave La Roš Kotar in the central French region of Center-val d’Loire, traces of drawings were found that were reconstructed by experts from the University of Tours. Long lines, slashes and dots found in several places in the cave were compared with similar drawings from previously discovered sites.

With the help of 3D reconstruction technology, the team of scientists concluded that these were intentional traces, that is, organized and meaningful shapes that the Neanderthals carved with their fingers into the soft cave wall. The analysis of the sediment found in it showed that a rockfall cut the cave off from the rest of the world 57,000 years ago.

Stone tools, such as those used by Neanderthals, were also found in it, which is why experts believe that it is possible to conclude that it was they who made these drawings. See photos from the cave and reconstructions of drawings with the help of technology.


By studying the rock layers, a team of scientists from the University of Tur estimated that it is possible that the drawings are up to 75,000 years old.

The drawings do not show animals or objects, so scientists don’t know what they are supposed to show. But they point out that they support the theory that it is life of Neanderthals was just as diverse and complex as our much more modern ancestors.

Fifteen years after continuing the research of the La Roche Kotar cave, we managed to date the drawings to more than 57,000 years old. Thanks to stratigraphy (the science of studying the age of rock layers), we believe that they are up to 75,000 years old, which makes this cave the oldest decorated cave in France, if not in all of Europe“, the researchers said.

Watch the video!

(WORLD)

