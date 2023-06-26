Bad Homburg Open: “Tennis Grandma” Petkovic says goodbye to Kerber

As of: 06/25/2023 7:07 p.m

Ex-tennis professional Andrea Petkovic said goodbye to final retirement with a show match at the Bad Homburg Open. In the surprise double with Angelique Kerber, things got emotional for the Darmstadt native again.

With a show match alongside Angelique Kerber, the former world-class player Andrea Petkovic finally said goodbye to the tennis stage. “When I ran in, I was already emotional. But that was possible because I had to concentrate not to embarrass myself,” said the 35-year-old on the sidelines of the grass tournament in Bad Homburg on Sunday: “I’m one of the fittest tennis players Grandmas of the world. I feel good and I think I made the leap at the right moment.”

Full hut, great guests

In August of the previous year, the seven-time WTA tournament winner ended her career at the US Open. In her Hessian homeland, however, the Darmstadt native wanted to say goodbye again separately. “The tennis world is turning fast, I didn’t expect to be remembered like this and that it would be so crowded,” said Petkovic.

Above all, she was “totally happy” about Kerber’s coming. The former world number one wants to return to the tennis tour at the beginning of next year after the birth of her daughter. Petkovic played together with Kerber in Bad Homburg against Anna-Lena Friedsam and Rainer Schüttler.

“…then I still miss it”

Petkovic now acts as a consultant for young talents at the German Tennis Association (DTB) and recently sat in the 23-year-old’s support box when Jule Niemeier was injured in the round of 16 in Berlin. Petkovic should advise talented people, train with them, assess potential and help develop concepts.

“When I see the girls play a match, I still miss it. But when I see them training, I don’t miss it anymore,” said the former top ten player.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

