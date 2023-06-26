Union faction leaders discuss for two days in Rostock | > – News

As of: 06/26/2023 5:44 a.m

The heads of the CDU and CSU in the Bundestag and in the state parliaments are meeting in Rostock today. The topics of the conference are the current challenges for business and trade.

Meeting point is the Radisson Hotel in Rostock. The Union parliamentary group leaders from the federal and state governments will meet there today and tomorrow. CDU federal chairman and head of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group Friedrich Merz is also expected. At the two-day meeting, among other things, the current situation in industry and trade will be discussed and demands on the federal government will be derived. In addition to high energy prices, the lack of skilled workers is increasingly burdening companies in Germany. The President of the Central Association of German Crafts, Jörg Dittrich, is expected as a guest.

“Need for reform in public service broadcasting”

According to the organizers, the “need for reform in public broadcasting” is also on the agenda. The Union faction leaders spoke out in favor of a reform of this last September. According to the politicians, public service broadcasting should be more closely controlled and the salaries of managers should be limited. For example, the remuneration of the directors should be based on the top positions in the public service.

