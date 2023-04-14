88% of Americans feel anxious about gun violence, study says

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-13 22:54

Overseas.com, April 13 (Xinhua) According to Bloomberg and other media reports on April 12, a new study shows that more than 80% of Americans are anxious about gun violence, and 85% of people believe that gun violence has become a problem facing the United States.

According to the latest report by the US security company “Evolution Technology“, 88% of Americans are anxious about gun violence, and 75% of the parents surveyed said their children are anxious about school shootings. 85% of people believe that gun violence has become a problem facing the United States, a sharp increase from 78% in 2021. Additionally, due to rampant gun violence in the U.S., 47 percent of gun owners say they are holding their guns longer now, and 20 percent of Americans without guns say they plan to buy one.

“Our research shows that Americans are suffering from gun violence. Instead of becoming desensitized to the increase in gun violence, people report that their anxiety levels are increasing and affecting their Other parts of life. More people are thinking about moving because of the shooting, and more people are feeling anxious about going to the movies and going to the grocery store.”

According to data from the US “Gun Violence Archives” website, as of April 10, 11,523 people have died from gun violence in the US this year, an average of 115 deaths per day, including 71 children and 398 teenagers. The data also shows that there have been 146 mass shootings in the United States in 2023. These mass shootings have resulted in 209 deaths and 563 injuries. (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)