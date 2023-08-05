Home » 9 million is arriving for the restoration of four monuments in Palermo
World

9 million is arriving for the restoration of four monuments in Palermo

by admin
9 million is arriving for the restoration of four monuments in Palermo

by gds.it – ​​44 minutes ago

«Over nine million euros for the monuments and churches of Palermo and its province. Another 23 million for buildings in other areas of Sicily. This is the number of projects identified by the interregional superintendency for public works in Sicily and Calabria, a structure led by Francesco Sorrentino and headed by the Ministry…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Cultural heritage, Gates: 9 million are on the way for the restoration of four monuments in Palermo appeared 44 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  He stabbed his neighbor in Palermo after a quarrel over a kitten, house arrest granted

You may also like

Netanyahu, a Machiavelli who split Israel in two

A child died in an accident near Tutin...

RK Borac exhibition with Dinamo Pančevo and trip...

George Weah is running again for the presidency...

The Rise of Ukrainian Drone Strikes: Taking the...

A migrant boat in Lampedusa is shipwrecked, one...

Taxes, new bonus for those who have always...

Udinese-Al Rayyan 2-1 / Here’s who goes up...

Yves Rocher are closing their stores | Info

Title: Ukrainian Air Force Spokesperson: Intercepting Russian Missiles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy