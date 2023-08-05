Healthy Sugars: Discover natural alternatives to artificial sweeteners

Home Medicine

Reducing the intake of simple sugars, preferring carbohydrates with a low glycemic index and increasing physical activity are essential for a healthy lifestyle.

Sugars and artificial sweeteners are at the center of a heated health debate. Pending the official statement from the International Agency for Research on Cancer regarding aspartame, more and more people are looking for healthier alternatives. CiboCrudo, a well-known Italian brand of plant-based and raw food, has selected 4 types of unusual sugars with health benefits.

Birch Xylitol: Xylitol is a natural sweetener that looks and tastes like refined sugar, but with 40% fewer calories and a low glycemic index. It is naturally extracted from the wood of Finnish birch trees and is known to inhibit the bacterial growth responsible for tooth decay.

Lucuma: This fruit has been used by the Andean populations for centuries for its energizing and healing properties. Lucuma is a source of minerals such as phosphorus and iron, as well as vitamins such as riboflavin (vitamin B2) and thiamin. It has a sweet taste reminiscent of caramel and can be used in powder form as a sweetener.

Stevia Rebaudiana: Used for thousands of years by the native Guarani of Paraguay, stevia is a natural sweetener without calories, which has a sweetening power higher than that of common sugar, without promoting tooth decay. It is considered a valuable aid for diabetics and those suffering from hypertension.

Date sugar: Composed only of dried and chopped dates, this sugar has a similar appearance to cane sugar but is much richer in beneficial properties. In addition to enriching sweet and savory recipes, it has an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-aging action. It also contains very precious fibers and minerals such as potassium, manganese and copper.

According to Ludovico Danese of CiboCrudo, the choice of sugars to consume is not so much a question of type, but of awareness and attention to the quantity and quality of the food. Reducing the intake of simple sugars, preferring carbohydrates with a low glycemic index and increasing physical activity are essential for a healthy lifestyle. Opting for raw or lightly processed foods allows you to enjoy their nutritional virtues to the fullest.

