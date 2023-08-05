Home » Jörg and Ralf Wenzel from Club Voltaire: Beyond the mainstream
News

Jörg and Ralf Wenzel from Club Voltaire: Beyond the mainstream

by admin
Jörg and Ralf Wenzel from Club Voltaire: Beyond the mainstream

They have no time for arguments. For as long as they can remember, they have actually always had too little of it. Ralf and Jörg Wenzel are an integral part of the Tübingen cultural scene, having helped shape it for decades. Already at the beginning of the conversation in the TAGBLATT editorial office it is clear: The brothers are united by their passion for culture with a political message, their wealth of ideas and their connection with …

93% of the article is still covered.

See also  Jongno-gu, earthquake text message in the middle of the night... As it turns out, a mistake during training "It's not a real situation"

You may also like

IX Games of La Francophonie-Basket: the DRC finishes...

They reconstruct an “imposing” necklace from 9,000 years...

Japan – Bulwark of the pigeons

Key Financial News and Market Events to Watch...

Aino Rakkaselg: fragments of childhood in the village...

Corruption network related to false incorporations into the...

Traffickers are keeping the police and judiciary in...

They capture a runner of the clique of...

Unsupported Web Browsers Can Be a Security Risk:...

Nicolás Petro reveals unpublished details of his relationship...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy