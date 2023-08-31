Home » 9-year-old boy along with 30 dead dogs, couple arrested in New Jersey
9-year-old boy along with 30 dead dogs, couple arrested in New Jersey

9-year-old boy along with 30 dead dogs, couple arrested in New Jersey

A cemetery of dead and dying dogs and a house where a 9-year-old boy lived in hallucinating conditions. Two people in New Jersey have been arrested on animal cruelty charges and endangering the well-being of a child after police found the 9-year-old living in a house with 30 dogs during a checkup. dead. Rebeccah Halbach, 35, and Brandon Leconey, 32, were placed in handcuffs after Evesham Police went to the property to investigate a complaint of suspected animal cruelty from a witness who had seen sick and malnourished animals. In the house, the agents found animals and the minor in “despicable conditions”. “There are live dogs in cages, dead dogs in cages and everywhere,” the town’s police chief said. Walt Miller, explaining that “behind the house there was also a burial place with a large number of dogs at various levels of decomposition”. According to the police, at least 100 dogs died in the house, while 14 were found alive, but one was euthanized. The child was taken away and placed in the care of social services.

ARCHIVE PHOTO

