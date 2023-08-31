Home » BETTING ANALYSIS: Bookmakers and tipsters expect all three Czech teams to win, only two to advance
BETTING ANALYSIS: Bookmakers and tipsters expect all three Czech teams to win, only two to advance

by admin

Czech football clubs have the last step on their way to the groups of European cups. Slavia and Sparta will play one, but according to betting experts, Pilsen will also be in Europe. Slavia is sure of the Conference League. According to the bookmakers, it is almost certain to have a Europa League group as well. They are even so sure that they have no longer posted a course on the progress of the stapled. Sparta is also guaranteed a European autumn, but will probably fall from the preliminary round of the Champions League all the way to the Conference League.

