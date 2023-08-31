Tajani in Toledo to participate in the Gymnich

Farnesina –

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Antonio Tajani, will be in Toledo today and tomorrow, 30-31 August, to participate in the informal meeting of European Union Foreign Ministers (Gymnich).

The Russian aggression against Ukraine and the crisis in Niger, as well as its repercussions on the balance of the Sahelian region, will be the central themes of the meeting. The 27 will have informal meetings with the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Niger Massaoudou and the President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Touray.

“Italy continues to be committed to a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Niger and also to the most recent one in Gabon, working in close coordination with partners”, commented Tajani, adding that “it is essential that European countries maintain full unity of intent in the search for a peaceful way out that will ensure peace and stability for the entire Sahel region, working in agreement with regional partners”.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister will have some bilateral talks.

