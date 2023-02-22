In the midst of that chaotic and pandemic 2020, Zahara and Martí Perarnau IV confirmed the official status of their good connection with the birth of _junoa side project with which this duo not only displayed their good mutual understanding, both on stage and in the back room of the studio, but also offered their followers the opportunity to take a look, almost nosy and prying, at his most personal and cathartic dissertations, included in “_BCN626” (20), his first formal work and the static portrait of a long period of confinement, physical and emotional.

Three years later, the doors of that hotel room that witnessed his most intimate reflections have been opened, and “junito” has decided to set foot in an outside world full of beauty, danger, charm, injustice and reality. being now a witness, from the most vacuous innocence, of everything that was being lost. “_BCN747” breaks with the introspection of the first times, further defines the project started by these two beautiful creative souls, and generates behind it a poetic narrative full of literary, cinematographic and musical references with which they make the listener feel one more active part within that compendium of trips that the duet has treasured in recent years.

London, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Amsterdam… the list of backdrops is enviable, and it is also incomprehensible that this couple is not already being sponsored by Booking or some similar company. But beyond the situational context that the album presents us, “_BCN747” has the great virtue of not reflecting in its tracks both a preconceived opinion and a large number of open questions that its creators raised throughout their particular journey, thus inviting the listener himself to also question his role as an active element within this capitalist culture in which we live or reflect on the privileges that limit our understanding and empathy.

A most intense discourse that begins in an organic and raw climate, practically devoid of instrumentation (“_BCN747”) and that little by little facilitates the entry of what is probably the theme that most reminds us of the essence of its past delivery (“_The song you are not going to do today”). However, we will have little or nothing to wait to find ourselves face to face with one of those signs of identity that the duo has made their own in recent years, and it is that devoted passion for electronic music, signing a brilliant tribute to the German DJ Dixon in “_Steffen Berkhan”, and incidentally paying homage to rave culture above the commodification of mass entertainment (“Here they don’t want you to be attentive to anything, occupying all the space they claim as their own just because they have the most expensive ticket”). With the synthesizers already at the ready, it was not surprising that the “techno-influences” of Zahara and Martí, adapted to the universe of_junowill take definitive control of the scene and serve as the basis of agitation and nerve for an authentic reprimand of the system and its corresponding failures, supercharged by our egos (“You self-fag in broad daylight, you’re number one on your list, they say you’ve broken industry rules, but you keep swallowing every last drop, the system always cums in your mouth”they sing in the devastating “_Annihilation”). With everything, “_BCN747 brings us back the most observant lyric of the first Zahara, which is reborn through a delicious Martian costumbrismo (“_The National Library”), without losing sight of that vertiginous thrashing that will keep us awake (“_For something will be”), also allowing himself particular luxuries such as his flirtation with ambient and the most instrumental and enveloping minimal (“_The Happy”).

An analog snapshot reel that provides the listener with the ability to definitively locate _junoin the place that belongs to it, and that, thanks to its balance and cohesion, will satisfy the followers of the different professional stages of its managers.