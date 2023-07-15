A 12-year-old girl got married in Niš Info

A 12-year-old girl got married in Niš, and the whole case is being investigated by the police.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Niš police received a report that a 12-year-old girl entered into a marriage union in that city., and say that they have started working on the case. They point out that their work is in the initial phase and that they are currently working on collecting all the necessary and relevant information that will be important to them.

Referring to the respect and protection of basic human rights, sociologist and professor at the Faculty of Philosophy in Niš, as well as activist Ana Saćipović, agree that an excellent start would be to amend the articles of the Family Law and abolish the possibility for any person to marry before the age of 18. of life.

They previously said that their awareness could be changed by various educations of parents, as well as that long-term investment in education and later employment, their children will have a better future, which, as they said, early marriage cannot bring them. .

According to the data for the year 2022, 143 children entered the marriage union at the age of 16 and 17, while 60 children were under 15 years old, which, according to the sociologist and activist, represents a 17 percent increase in recorded marriages of young people under the age of 18 in compared to 2020 and 2021.

(Mondo/Southern News)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

