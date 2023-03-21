Journalist Gabriel Satan will publish a great book that will review the great influence of Daft Punk in a very long list of artists. All of them will appear contributing their experience.

“After Daft” already has confirmed the participation of more than sixty relevant artists. It will explore the history of the French duo and their influence on the international pop and rock and electronic music scene. These experiences will be in the form of interviews.

In 2021 it was already announced that work was being done on this musical biography through countless voices, reviewing the group’s career while having the statements of artists such as Franz Ferdinand, Porter Robinson, Air, Annie Mac, Tiga, Dillion Francis and many more. The writing is done by Gabriel Satanmusic and culture journalist, who focused on artists as guides to history.

The book will feature around a hundred interviewees, musicians, DJ’s, designers, record companies, producers, concert promoters, and so on. With them, he will review everything from the influence of the French duo to the origins of club culture or electronic soundtracks. At the moment, some of the interviews with different artists have come out in newsletter format for you to read, in the archive project, The A.D Files. At the moment it has been possible to read some such as those made to Soulwax y Skrillex. The book will be released in early 2024 and can already be ordered on various online platforms.