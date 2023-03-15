Home World A box with ammunition was found near the house of Dragan Čović Info
A box with ammunition was found near the house of Dragan Čović Info

A box with ammunition was found near the house of Dragan Čović Info

A member of the Directorate for the Coordination of Police Bodies reported to the Police Administration in Mostar that he found an automatic rifle frame with ammunition on the promenade along the Radobolja River, Ljudevit Marić, spokesman for the MUP of the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton (HNK), told Srna.

Izvor: Shutterstock

“Members of the MUP of the HNK are conducting an investigation and establishing all the circumstances, and the surrounding terrain is also being searched,” added Marić.

He stated that the case was reported to the police last night at 11:55 p.m.

Members of the Directorate for the Coordination of Police Bodies in this area guard and secure the house of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly, Dragan Čović.

