A Cane Corso dog attacked and injured a child in Banja Luka Info

A minor child was injured when a Cane Corso dog attacked him the day before yesterday around 19:15 in Gavre Vučkovca Street in Banja Luka.

Izvor: Pixabay

Because of this, the police arrested V.K. from Banja Luka yesterday. on suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of causing general danger.

Banjaluk Police Department announced that after reporting the dog attack, they found out that V.K. could be connected to this, after which he was arrested.

The on-duty veterinary inspector, who took measures and actions within his jurisdiction, was informed about everything, as well as the on-duty prosecutor of the Banjaluka District Public Prosecutor’s Office, who declared that it was a criminal act of causing general danger.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

