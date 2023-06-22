Home » A Cane Corso dog attacked and injured a child in Banja Luka Info
World

A Cane Corso dog attacked and injured a child in Banja Luka Info

by admin
A Cane Corso dog attacked and injured a child in Banja Luka Info

A minor child was injured when a Cane Corso dog attacked him the day before yesterday around 19:15 in Gavre Vučkovca Street in Banja Luka.

Izvor: Pixabay

Because of this, the police arrested V.K. from Banja Luka yesterday. on suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of causing general danger.

Banjaluk Police Department announced that after reporting the dog attack, they found out that V.K. could be connected to this, after which he was arrested.

The on-duty veterinary inspector, who took measures and actions within his jurisdiction, was informed about everything, as well as the on-duty prosecutor of the Banjaluka District Public Prosecutor’s Office, who declared that it was a criminal act of causing general danger.

See also  Taiwan, the Lantern Festival closes the New Year's celebrations - Corriere TV

You may also like

Political history of pots – Il Post

The very difficult job of the new Turkish...

Usa, 2-year-old boy accidentally shoots and kills his...

It is not true that Ukraine is advancing:...

You can now see the video clip of...

Bilbao BBK Music Legends Fest, Mugacu Fest, Allah-Las,...

Usa: searches for the Titan intensify, 10 ships...

Explosion in a restaurant in China, at least...

promoted, with 9 in conduct

The passengers of the Titan submarine could suffer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy