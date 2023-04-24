A Chinese tourist escaped after being kidnapped in Thailand, and the Thai police are collecting evidence

@新京报2023-04-24 17:48:07

On April 23, according to the “Thailand Daily” report, a Chinese female tourist escaped after being kidnapped and blackmailed by two men in Thailand.

According to Nobushin, deputy director of the Brilliant District Police Department in Bangkok, on the 19th, a 25-year-old Chinese woman reported to the police that she had met a man at the Songkran Festival and was kidnapped by the man and another man when she was invited to her apartment to play. , the two kidnappers forced the woman to transfer 427,500 baht (approximately RMB 86,000) to them through the mobile phone software. After succeeding, they fled the scene on a motorcycle, and one of them fled to Cambodia. After the incident, the woman untied the rope and escaped by herself.

Currently, the Thai police are collecting evidence and coordinating the issuance of a red arrest warrant.

