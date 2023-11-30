“A CHRISTMAS MAGIC” presents the story of “FIOCCO”

A CHRISTMAS MAGIC PRESENTS

THE EXTRAORDINARY STORY OF FLAKE,

THE MASCOT OF THE INCREDIBLE THEME PARK

OF INTERNATIONAL LEVEL

WHICH WILL OPEN IN THE HEART OF MILAN

FROM 7 DECEMBER 2023 TO 7 JANUARY 2024

ALLIANZ MiCo – CITYLIFE

A Christmas Magic, the largest indoor Christmas park in Italywhich will come to life in Milano dal December 7 2023 al January 7, 2024 at ALLIANZ MiCO – CityLifepresents Flake, its official mascot. With the cute shape of a snowflake, round and soft with a tender and reassuring look, she promises to make adults and children fall in love. Developed by the creativity of Gio Forma takes inspiration from the most beloved cartoon and ice world characters. Flake it is not just the face of a mascot, but a real character with an extraordinary story behind it, of fairytale origins, full of magic and emotion.

It is said that a long time ago during a heavy snowfall in the land of the Elves, a snowflake landed on the beard of Santa Claus, remaining still and camouflaged, accompanying him until he returned home. Suddenly a sneeze sent him flying and as if by magic, after bouncing off an elf’s nose, he came to life. In a few seconds, Flake He began jumping around, asking questions and humming Christmas songs, but staying far away from the fireplace for fear of melting. Flake and Santa Claus became great friends, and the latter confided to him his dream: to create a large park entirely dedicated to the most magical period of the year. That same night, while Santa Claus was looking for reindeer in the nearby forest, Flakewith the help of the elves, gave his adventure companion that magical place he had always dreamed of: an incredible park, called A Christmas Magic!

And so it was Flake he became the mascot of the park, curious and enthusiastic, cheeky and mischievous, greedy and crazy for winter sweets, so much so that every now and then he can be seen wandering around the stalls to steal some delicacies, ready to share the spoils with the children!

Flake he can’t resist the little ones, every time he sees a child talking to an elf he gets excited and, even if he is moved, he doesn’t melt! Today she lives in the park together with her elf friends who animate A Christmas Magicwho adopted him like a little brother: they taught him the tricks of the trade and every now and then they organize parties where they all dance together for hours, with Flake in the center waving his “candy” in the air like a magic wand!

Flake it is therefore a tangible representation of the wonder of the imagination of A Christmas Magica world with fairy-tale contours, which contains moments of adventure, discovery and growth, giving those who encounter it the ability to dream.

The appointment with Flake it’s for the December 7 2023 at Alliance MiCo Of Milanowhen A Christmas Magic will open its doors to accompany us during all the upcoming holidays and promises to become the place dedicated to the most incredible Christmas there is. Thanks to yours too indoor ice skating rink and 1800 mq.

The opening hours of A Christmas Magic they are fixed from 10am to 10pmsubject to availability or calendar changes which will be communicated on the official sales channels.

In the days considered weekdays* the price for adults will be €25, while for children under 12 it is set at €16.50 (free entry under 3 years).

In the days considered holidays** the price will be €32 for adults and €22 for children under 12 (free entry under 3 years).

Weekdays: 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 27, 28 December and 2, 3, 4 January

Public holidays: 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, 31 December and 1, 5, 6, 7 January

The FAQs and all the detailed information for entry are available on the official website.

To live the wait of A Christmas Magic and always stay updated:

www.christmasmagic.it

@christmasmagic

A Christmas Magic it’s a production I live concerts.

Radio R101 is the official radio partner.

Alliance MiCo is an official partner.

Lollipops is an official partner.

Ticketone is the official ticketing partner.

Red Arrow it is official train.

A CHRISTMAS MAGIC awaits you at Milano dal December 7 2023 al January 7, 2024 at Alliance MiCo (pedestrian entrance GATE 2 Viale Eginardo street level “Corsello”).

Christmas is coming to Milan… you are ready?

