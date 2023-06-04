A fan died at the Rivera | match Sports

One fan of River Plate was killed during the game with Defensa and Justicia.

Source: Profimedia

The tragedy happened in Argentina at the “Monumental” stadium where they played River Plate i Defense and Justice. One of the fans of the team from Buenos Aires fell from the fence to the lower level of the stadium and died!

The fan was left dead on the spot, and the match organizers informed referee Fernando Rapalini, who immediately withdrew the teams from the field. The match ended at 0:0 in the 27th minute of the game.

“I asked what happened and the organizers told me that a fan fell from the stand. Then they asked me to stop the game and I did.”said Rapalini after the match.

Fernando Rapallini, referee of the suspended match between River and Defense, spoke after the tragedy at the Monumental: “The security organizations asked me to stop the game.”pic.twitter.com/KNAeH4ZVHC — TyC Sports (@TyCSports)June 3, 2023

A fan fell from the top of the stand and remained dead on the spot, and it only took half an hour for the huge stadium to empty after the sad news was announced. “Monumental” will be closed in the next 24 hours to complete the investigation, and the identity of the deceased fan is not known for now.